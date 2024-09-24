CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 128,339.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,979 shares during the period. CRH comprises about 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $93.07. The stock has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.85.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

