Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $15.67 Million in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 228,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,670,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Onsemi at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at $59,515,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.