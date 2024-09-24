Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $14.31 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Align Technology by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 4,391.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 488,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,879,000 after acquiring an additional 477,380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 106,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN opened at $253.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.76 and its 200 day moving average is $263.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.88.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN

