54,966 Shares in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Corpay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter valued at $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Corpay by 246.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.58.

Shares of CPAY opened at $311.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.51. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.39 and a 52 week high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 38.93%. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

