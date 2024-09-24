Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 106,577 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 129,972.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,577 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $195.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,650,775.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

