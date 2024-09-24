Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 117,537 NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,537 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,952 shares of company stock worth $4,016,328. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $122.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.87. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

NetApp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

