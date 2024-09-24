129,112 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 129,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,046,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Jabil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Jabil by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 581,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Jabil Stock Down 0.8 %

JBL opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.