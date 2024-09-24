Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $13.83 Million in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,902 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,832,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of TopBuild at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $87,451,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,993,000 after buying an additional 130,563 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in TopBuild by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

BLD stock opened at $407.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $404.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.10. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.