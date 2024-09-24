Gateway Advisory LLC Has $683,000 Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 114,744.1% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $145.84.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHM

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.