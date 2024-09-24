Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 351,705 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 351,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned 0.18% of WillScot Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

