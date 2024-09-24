74,998 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,509,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 318.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of MTN stock opened at $186.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.14 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
