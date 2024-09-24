Gateway Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $223.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.69.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $164.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $139.32 and a one year high of $221.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.