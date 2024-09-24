Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 65,643 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 5,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $240.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $241.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

Get Our Latest Report on UHS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nina Chen-Langenmayr sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $180,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985 shares in the company, valued at $421,038.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.