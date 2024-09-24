Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 62,195 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $215.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.94. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK'S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods



DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

