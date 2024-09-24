Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,391,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in FOX by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,913 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of FOX by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,727.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 912,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. FOX’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.