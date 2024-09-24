Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

VMC stock opened at $252.19 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $278.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $248.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

