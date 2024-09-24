Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 11,500 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.26% of UGI worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of UGI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -365.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

