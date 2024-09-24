Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.53 Million Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,904 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Haynes International during the second quarter worth $526,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 71,414.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Price Performance

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $60.86.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haynes International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on HAYN

Insider Buying and Selling at Haynes International

In other news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,922.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.