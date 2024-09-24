Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 384,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.54% of Energizer worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,115,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,456,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after acquiring an additional 71,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Energizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energizer by 38.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,778,000 after purchasing an additional 240,402 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENR opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

