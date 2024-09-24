Gabelli Funds LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.