Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 857,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.46% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $13,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth about $18,728,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,452,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 404,297 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE:OR opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $47.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

