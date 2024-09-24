Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the first quarter worth about $5,633,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 219,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 143,410 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Crane NXT by 3,331.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after buying an additional 578,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth $66,550,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXT opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.33. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Crane NXT’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

