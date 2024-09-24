Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 500 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 158,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 779,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Park-Ohio by 53.1% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 17,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1,986.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Trading Up 1.0 %

Park-Ohio stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $373.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.