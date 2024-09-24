Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.98 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

