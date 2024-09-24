Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.64 Million Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $13,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,611 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enpro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 446,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,795,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 306,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,990,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,548 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $232,292.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Enpro Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $158.57 on Tuesday. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.08 and a 52-week high of $176.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,132.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.02.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.90 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -857.14%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

