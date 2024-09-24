Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Integer by 3,260.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,281,000 after buying an additional 276,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,697,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,143,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Integer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 421,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,826,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.86.

Integer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $128.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.75. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $131.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $1,431,133.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

