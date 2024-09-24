Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,826 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $755,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after buying an additional 6,617,360 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $182,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11,484.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,705,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,877. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $84.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $84.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.