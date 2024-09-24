Appian Way Asset Management LP Has $46.96 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 546,701 shares during the quarter. Sealed Air comprises 12.0% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $46,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sealed Air by 651.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.30.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

