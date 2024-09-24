Appian Way Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 72,064 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,064 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000. Primoris Services makes up 0.9% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRIM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 227,916 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 582,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,288.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,351,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,288.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $242,954.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,454. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $60.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

