396,764 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 396,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,806,000. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises approximately 5.1% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,520.1% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,293,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,547,000 after buying an additional 1,278,011 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,133,000 after acquiring an additional 744,412 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at $73,294,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

