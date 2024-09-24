Appian Way Asset Management LP Buys 41,738 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,738 shares during the quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in DarioHealth were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

DRIO stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.49.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.64% and a negative net margin of 265.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

