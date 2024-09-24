Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FITBO opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $23.99.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
