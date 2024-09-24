Masterton Capital Management LP Takes $3.38 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 232,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Apple Hospitality REIT makes up 2.4% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after buying an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,398,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,192,000 after purchasing an additional 253,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,553,000 after buying an additional 247,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,518,000 after buying an additional 881,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,072,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,339.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on APLE. Wedbush initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APLE

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.