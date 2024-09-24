Masterton Capital Management LP Takes Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 345,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,853,000. American Homes 4 Rent comprises about 9.2% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,367,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,143 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $41.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.