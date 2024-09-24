Masterton Capital Management LP Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Masterton Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,600 shares during the quarter. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up approximately 3.5% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Masterton Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,560,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,732,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.59 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.58%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.