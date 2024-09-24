Appian Way Asset Management LP Invests $991,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,454.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 702,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.94. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

