Masterton Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 236,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000. VICI Properties comprises approximately 4.8% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

