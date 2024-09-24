eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $53,019,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in eBay by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in eBay by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,970,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.