Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 68.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.00.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $368.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.82.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

