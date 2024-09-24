Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $52,130,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 239,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 156,755 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,982,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,058,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,748,000 after acquiring an additional 113,955 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Signal news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

