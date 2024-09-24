Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $14,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Avista by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Avista Stock Performance

AVA opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Avista had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $390.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $91,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,307.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

