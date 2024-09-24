Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Position Increased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.94.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $331.62 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.08 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.