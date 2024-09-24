Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

