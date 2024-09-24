Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Entravision Communications by 51.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 46.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 106,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 367,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

