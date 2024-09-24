Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 16,100 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $1,942,000. Stolper Co bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

