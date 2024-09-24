Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Sells 153 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $321.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.89. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

