Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 163 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after buying an additional 5,154,865 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,181,000 after purchasing an additional 82,620 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,788,000 after buying an additional 62,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

PRU opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.