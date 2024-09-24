Wulff Hansen & CO. Invests $296,000 in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

XAR opened at $156.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $157.12.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

