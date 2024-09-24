First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treynor Bancshares Inc.

Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

