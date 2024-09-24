Treynor Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Treynor Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GLTR stock opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day moving average is $103.41. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $80.99 and a 1-year high of $113.65.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.